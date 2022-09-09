Tuscaloosa City School Board discusses budget, 5-year plan

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education has begun discussing the five-year capital plan and the 2022-2023 fiscal budget.

The board is currently proposing a budget of $252 million, but that number is expected to rise. That number includes a 4% pay raise for all employees and an increase in some step raises. It also includes buying 36 new school buses for $3.6 million.

Another consideration at the meeting was the system’s five-year capital plan, which guides long-term projects.

TCS Superintendent Mike Daria said budgets are an important consideration every year.

“Our board received three really big documents that guide what we do,” Daria said. “They got the first reading of our budget for this coming year. They got the first reading of our salary schedule, which has increases for teachers and staff members. And they also received the five-year capital plan.”

Tuscaloosa City Schools is also collaborating with the Tuscaloosa Police Department on the renovation of Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School’s basketball court.

“This is very important as far as getting kids to have activities in the community, to cut down on crime and show there is more positive with the police department and the school system,” said Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders.

The next board meeting is Sept. 13.