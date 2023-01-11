Tuscaloosa City School Board approves hire for new head football coach

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Grace Brister

Paul W. Bryant High School will soon get a new head football coach. The Tuscaloosa City School Board of Education approved the hiring of John McKenzie, Tuesday evening.

McKenzie was the head football coach for Murphy High School last season, where he finished 2-7; however, in 2021, he led the Vigor High School Wolves to win 4A State Championship.

McKenzie will replace former head coach Eldrick Hill who finished last season with a 1-9 record.

Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria shared his excitement at its latest board meeting.

“Bryant High School and the Tuscaloosa City Schools are really excited to welcome Coach John McKenzie to Tuscaloosa and to Bryant High School,” Daria said. “Coach comes with a plan for winning, a plan for supporting our students and our school and building character. We’re just really excited to welcome him to Tuscaloosa.”

Daria said that McKenzie will start as soon as possible.

“He looks forward to meeting our students, our parents, our community and getting started right away,” Daria said. “Everything we’ve seen about him says that he’s ready for this, (and) he’s up for the challenge.”

McKenzie will officially be announced head coach at the Paul Bryant High School Gymnasium on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

-kn