Tuscaloosa city, county teachers get together for back-to-school event Monday

Thousands of heroes from Tuscaloosa City Schools and the Tuscaloosa City School System got together Monday for a back-to-school event at Coleman Coliseum

TCS and TCSS faculty and staff teamed up for what’s called Institute Day this year.

They heard from influential people including Alabama football first lady Terry Saban, keynote speaker Manny Scott, and superintendents Mike Daria and Keri Johnson.

Big Sandy Elementary School’s incoming principal Nick Rose said his team took away what they need for a successful school year.

“It’s a reminder that we have to do what we need to do to meet (students) where they are,” Rose said. “Give them what they need to be successful, whether it starts in the cafeteria, the bus, in the classrooms, the coaches, the people who interact with our boys and girls to make sure we are meeting them where they are and we are giving them what they need.”

Tuscaloosa city and county schools begin classes Wednesday.