Tuscaloosa City Council OKs negotiations for potential flight school at airport

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter Rachel Nadeau

Have you ever wanted to fly a plane? There could soon be a flight school available to teach you at the Tuscaloosa National Airport.

The Tuscaloosa City Council on Tuesday approved an authorization for Mayor Walt Maddox to negotiate a lease agreement with Sanders Flight Training Center, which currently operates a training center in Jasper. The center trains private, commercial and military pilots from around the country.

An eight-week private pilot course can be completed in as little as eight weeks and costs $10,000.

City Council President Kip Tyner said this is a great opportunity for Tuscaloosa.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” Tyner said. “We’ve been approached, now I believe this is our third company that’s come to the city wanting to have a flight school. I think it’s wonderful.”