Tuscaloosa City Council OKs funding for runway expansion, other airport projects

The Tuscaloosa National Airport is one step closer to achieving its master plan approved by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2022. That plan provides a 20-year timeline for the airport and addresses what improvements it requires so it can meet future demands.

Tuesday night, Tuscaloosa City Council approved three projects for the airport: a runway expansion and two cargo and commercial capabilities improvements. The council awarded around $520,000 for two projects involving the airport’s apron.

District 6 Council Member John Faile said more airport construction is coming, and the eventual goal is bringing commercial airline service back to Tuscaloosa.

To do that, the airport needs to extend its runway, and the cost of that expansion is about $300,000.

“Our work on the airport is an investment in the future of Tuscaloosa,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said. “We invite the public to contribute their feedback and ideas to ensure that the future of the airport will fulfill the needs of our community.”

Tuscaloosa City Council also voted in favor of renaming three streets in the city.

They are:

Sixth Street will be renamed for Gary Fitts, community leader and owner of Fitts Agency, one of the largest insurance companies in West Alabama

will be renamed for Gary Fitts, community leader and owner of Fitts Agency, one of the largest insurance companies in West Alabama 21st Street will be renamed for Robert Almon, who helped lead the first sewage collection system in Tuscaloosa, helped with the widening of 15th Street and created the plan and design of the NorthRiver Water Supply Project, the downtown revitalization project and the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk

will be renamed for Robert Almon, who helped lead the first sewage collection system in Tuscaloosa, helped with the widening of 15th Street and created the plan and design of the NorthRiver Water Supply Project, the downtown revitalization project and the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk 11th Street will be renamed for Maxie Thomas, a civil rights activist and a foot soldier during Tuscaloosa’s Bloody Tuesday, which happened on June 9, 1964. That day, protestors seeking the integration of facilities at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse attempted to march there from First African Baptist Church but were met by law enforcement and anti-integration protestors who attacked the marchers and ended the march before it began.

City council also awarded a public works contact to J.T Harrison Construction Company for construction of the Benjamin Barnes YMCA Project, totaling $7.3 million.