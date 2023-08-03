Tuscaloosa City Council kicks off supplies for parking tickets program

TUSCALOOSA -The Tuscaloosa City Council approved the resolution to authorize the implementation of the school supplies for parking tickets program Tuesday evening.

Drivers with overtime parking tickets can bring items from the shopping list for Tuscaloosa City Schools to the Tuscaloosa Municipal Court located on 2122 6th St.

All supplies will be donated to the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education and handed out to local student in need.

The program starts Aug. 7 and ends Sept. 1.

Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner said this program has been very successful in the past.

” It’s a win win because you get a clean slate as far as your tickets goes but also you are helping out some children who may not have supplies otherwise,” said Tyner. I just think it’s a great program Municipal courts started it years ago and we enthusiastically support it.”