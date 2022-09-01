Tuscaloosa City Council approves NorthRiver condo project

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Caleb Aguayo

TUSCALOOSA – Construction is set to begin on the NorthRiver Marina on Mountbatten Road after Tuscaloosa’s city council approved the development of the new condominiums on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The vote passed 5-2.

According to the architects who introduced the idea to Tuscaloosa’s Planning and Zoning Commission as early as October 2021, the condominiums will boast 34 units: 20 two-bedroom units, 10 three-bedroom, and four one-bedroom units. Residents will also have access to a pool and other amenities alongside a restaurant and a marina with boat slips on the water.

But not everyone is pleased with the move.

Many residents who live on Lake Tuscaloosa along Mountbatten Road expressed said they’re worried about how the project will affect the area.

Attorney Bryan Winter, speaking on behalf of residents, called the building “oversized” and said “it’s just too much.” Other current residents cited concerns of boat traffic, car traffic, loud noise, losing their lake view and insecurity from strangers coming and going.

“I do think everybody has been listened to,” said District 3 Council Member Norman Crow.

