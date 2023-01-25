Tuscaloosa City Council approves moving fire station

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Rachel Nadeau

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved moving Fire Station No. 6 to a new location Tuesday.

This decision is the first step toward beginning the construction of the new station, which will be located at 1812 Hargrove Road E on 2.51 acres. Construction is estimated at $4 million. Station No. 6 will include features designed with the community in mind.

“There is a gymnasium that we’re planning on utilizing not only for office space but for training as well,” said Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith. “It’s really gonna be something that allows us to expand, possibly offer classes to the public. This facility is gonna be great because it’s gonna provide services that the community needs for the next 50 years.”

The site is also large enough to house fleet maintenance operations for Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, and there’s also talk of adding a fueling station for city-owned vehicles.

City leaders said the new station location can better service areas of east Tuscaloosa than the current spot.

Now that the rezoning is approved, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will determine the budget and construction will begin soon after. Station No. 6 is expected to be finished within 24 to 36 months of the construction start.