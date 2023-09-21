Tuscaloosa City Council approves 2024 budget

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Nick Balenger

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved the 2024 fiscal year budget during Tuesday’s meeting.

The $190 million general fund, $67 million water and sewage fund, and $28 million Elevate Tuscaloosa budget were among the plans adopted. Council members hope the three will reflect a strong and stable economy in Tuscaloosa.

But Tuscaloosa residents may begin to see an increase in their monthly bills from the city. Residents may see a $2.50 increase in their trash and recycling bill and a $6 increase in their water and sewer bill each month. Tuscaloosa resident Mari Anne Gilbert said this will make it hard for some people.

“It’s gonna be a little too much, much money going on, especially with people’s bill already running high,” Gilbert said. “Like mine, for example mine’s $349 a month and adding that $9 more to it is gonna make it bad, you know, to a lot of people.”

Also included in the budget is a cost-of-living raise for Tuscaloosa city employees of at least 9%. It includes an 11.1% raise for all public safety employees, while all other city employees will receive just a 10.1% bump.

“I don’t have a problem with city workers getting a raise,” said Tuscaloosa resident Cordelle Shepherd. “It’s just coming out of my pocket, you know. With the price of inflation already on the rise, I just don’t think it’s fair.”

This budget takes effect with the start of the 2024 fiscal year, which begins in October.

