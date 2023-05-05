Tuscaloosa church hosts eighth Bible reading marathon

“Blessed is the one who reads aloud the words of this prophecy, and blessed are those who hear it and take it to heart what is written in it, because the time is near.” Rev. 1:3 NIV

That scripture is the motivation behind the Bible Reading Marathon. Nearly 80 continuous hours of the Bible are read each year starting in Genesis and ending in Revelation. Each person or group reads in 15 minute increments. Each reader can read from their own translation.

Individuals, couples, families, friends or small groups can share time slots. People read aloud, all day and all night, on the chapel steps of First Baptist Church Tuscaloosa facing Court House. Security officers were on site between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.