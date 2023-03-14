Tuscaloosa business looks for a new home after 23 years in same location

A Tuscaloosa staple is looking for a new home after 23 years in the same location. Tumbling Tides, a gymnastics gym where thousands of young people have taken classes and competed over recent decades will soon need to move.

Their current location on 9th Court in Tuscaloosa was recently sold.

Classes and coaching will continue there until May and then the business must vacate the building by the end of July.

Owner Luann Nix said she doesn’t know what’s next, but she said this is not the end.

“I believe that the preacher had me in mind when he gave his message yesterday,” Nix said. “It has really changed my sadness into excitement. I am looking forward to this transition time to see what out new beginning is because as he said, ‘you have to have an ending to transition into a beginning.’ That gave me hope.”

When they broke the news on Facebook, hundreds of people shared their Tumbling Tides experiences and the impact the gym had on their lives.

A gofundme account has been set up to help with the move.

Tumbling Tides is actively looking for a new location.

They are holding one last showcase at their 9th Court location on April 22nd.

-kn