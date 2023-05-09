Tuscaloosa breaks ground on next Riverwalk phase

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Ariyanna Harris

Tuscaloosa city officials and local leaders gathered Monday and celebrated the groundbreaking for the Western Riverwalk project.

The project is part of Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox’s Elevate Tuscaloosa plan investing $500 million over 30 years into city projects enhancing life for residents.

The Western Riverwalk project will expand access to the Riverwalk from the Oliver Lock and Dam more than 4,000 feet to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

Western Riverwalk Rendering from Tuscaloosa Alabama on Vimeo.

District 1 City Council Member Matthew Wilson said this is an exciting phase of the Riverwalk’s decades-long expansion.

“Today is a great day in the city of Tuscaloosa,” Wilson said. “This opportunity to connect West Tuscaloosa to all of the amenities in downtown Tuscaloosa, and the future Saban Center will change this community forever.”

The Riverwalk project will be executed in different phases.

“The Western Riverwalk project demonstrates a commitment to our core value to invest in economic and recreational opportunities in West Tuscaloosa,” Maddox said. “This project represents the city’s largest single Riverwalk investment since the commitment to the creation of a Riverwalk beginning in 2005.”

The Western Riverwalk is expected to be complete and open to the public in 2024.