Tuscaloosa bar supporting employee with fundraisers

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Nick Ballenger

The Gray Lady bar in downtown Tuscaloosa is helping ensure one of its beloved bartenders can focus on feeling better instead of stressing about upcoming bills.

Employee Kevin Sparks was diagnosed with a chronic illness in December, and since then has spent more than 90 days in the hospital. Co-worker Kristen Owen said she knew they could do something to help.

“It started with giving him gift baskets,” Owen said. “Then some of our regulars said they wanted to help pitch in.”

That’s why Owen started up a GoFundMe campaign, which has currently raised about $6,500 of its $10,000 goal.

But the bar itself is pitching in, too, and donating 15% of all sales from weekly Monday Trivia Nights directly to Sparks through the end of June.

“It’s a good way for everyone to come out and show their love for Kevin,” said Gray Lady employee Kathryn Elliot.

The next trivia percentage night toward Sparks’ fund is Monday, May 22, at The Grey Lady, located at 521 Greensboro Ave. in downtown Tuscaloosa.