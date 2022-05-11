Tuscaloosa authorities, ATF arrest 35 in gun/drugs bust

crime, handcuffs

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Tuscaloosa and state law enforcement will cooperate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to heighten prosecutions for violent crimes.

“The individuals who knowingly and unlawfully possess firearms, distribute narcotics and use illegal substances while possessing firearms are a huge concern for law enforcement,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

Partnered with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, ATF conducted a two-day operation and arrested 35 people for a variety of offenses, including narcotics possession, pistol possession without a permit, distribution of narcotics, assault, outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court, illegal possession of pistols after convictions for certain state offenses, DUI and leaving the scene of a crash.

“These efforts signify what can be accomplished when federal, state and local law enforcement partners work together,” said U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. “But our work is not done. We expect additional prosecutions in the near future as we continue to focus on the scourge of violent crime.”