Tuscaloosa, Auburn mayors continue Iron Bowl wager tradition

Team runs out onto the field at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022. university of alabama football

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders are putting some of their hard-earned cash on the line this weekend, but it’s all for a good cause.

As Tuscaloosa and Auburn’s mayors have done since 2005, Maddox and Anders are putting $100 on their team winning the Nov. 26 Iron Bowl, happening at Bryant-Denny Stadium this year.

If Alabama wins, Anders will make a donation to the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative. If Auburn wins, Maddox will make a donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of East Alabama.

“The Iron Bowl wager with Mayor Anders is a great tradition because it makes the outcome of the game a win-win for Tuscaloosa and Auburn,” Maddox said. “The Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County are important community causes, and regardless of the outcome, we’re glad to help bring them both some recognition. Best of luck to Mayor Anders, and Roll Tide!”

In the years since the tradition began, Auburn has won the Iron Bowl seven times and Alabama has won 10.