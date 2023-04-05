Tuscaloosa attorney breaks down Donald Trump indictment

For the first time in history, a former president of the United States has been indicted. Donald Trump was indicted on 34 felony criminal charges and pleaded not guilty to all charges on Tuesday.

Prosecutors accused Trump of falsifying business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from voters in New York during the 2016 presidential election.

This indictment raised a lot of questions about what will happen next.

“It’s definitely a first time in history they are followed as a part of history. So for someone, especially a former president, to face criminal charges, to face formal indictments, especially in the state court, is something that has never happened before,” said Tuscaloosa attorney Josh Swords.

Swords said given the number of charges brought against Trump, this could be a case of where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

“The investigation was in depth and the amount of details they were trying to pay attention to is the reason why it took so long. There is also the understanding that other agencies had looked at similar allegations involving former president Trump,” said Swords.

Swords said he believes truth, fairness and justice are the ultimate ethics that should be carried out in the courtroom.