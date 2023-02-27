Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors elects first Black president

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Giselle Hood

After 74 years of its existence, Juanita Taggart-Jones is the first-ever African American president of the Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors.

An event celebrating the new present was hosted by Spades Restaurant and Lounge on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Mortgage Broker Christopher Thomas said he hopes this is a step toward a long future of diversity with TAR.

“It shows progress in the industry that’s never happened before,” Thomas said. “There are a lot of other women who are becoming realtors who can look up and say, ‘hey, that could be me.’ There’s a progression in our industry and I’m happy to see it.”

Taggart-Jones is the owner and broker of Key Realty Company.

Going forward, the TAR Board plans on continuing to develop more diverse brokers, loan officers and real estate professionals.