Tuscaloosa area students shop with a cop

Several Tuscaloosa County elementary school students got a jumpstart on their holiday shopping Thursday. They participated in the annual Shop With A Cop program.

Students are given $200 to buy items that are pre-approved by their parents. Then Northport police officers take the children shopping. The purpose of the event is to foster positive relationships between youth and officers.

“It’s important to us because we want our officers to give back to the community. I also want the kids to know we’re not just out here enforcing the law. We are part of the community,” said Northport Police Chief Gerald Burton.

Shop With A Cop is an annual event. It happens every December.

