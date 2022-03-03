Tuscaloosa appoints new chief operations officer

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has named Brendan Moore to serve as the city’s chief operations officer, effective March 2.

Moore has worked for the city of Tuscaloosa since 2008, serving in various positions.

Most recently, Moore served as project lead for Elevate Tuscaloosa and was executive director of the city’s Office of Urban Development.

“Brendan has played a vital role in the operations and growth of our city,” said Maddox in a statement. “He has proven time and time again that he has the knowledge and skillset to succeed in his new role as chief operations officer.”

Moore’s specializations include economic development, civic innovation and strategic management.

In a recent partnership with The University of Alabama, he co-invented a technology to address blight and code violations.

He currently serves as a member of the American Planning Association and the American Institute of Certified Planners.