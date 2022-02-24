Tuscaloosa Academy’s Standeffer Signs with Alabama

Tuscaloosa Academy Wide Receiver Jack Standeffer signed with the University of Alabama as a preferred walk-on.

Standeffer received the offer after a solid senior season where he totaled 56 catches for 888 yards and eight touchdowns. He had a little less than 1500 all-purpose yards and had 11 total touchdowns.

Standeffer said his football career really took off when his head coach Josh Wright arrived. “When I started off you know, I really wasn’t a football player. As I kept growing and getting better, Coach Wright came and transformed me as well as coach Fuller, our wide receivers coach, made me a great player.”

Standeffer will arrive in Tuscaloosa after he graduates in May.

Standeffer and the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights finished this past season as the AISA Class 3A runner-ups.