Tuscaloosa Academy welcomes American Christian Academy for a private school showdown

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sutton Smith

A clash between two of Tuscaloosa’s premiere private schools goes down tomorrow night at Tuscaloosa Academy as the Knights welcome the American Christian Academy Patriots.

This is the second season the Knights have played in the AHSAA as a member of Class 2A Region 5. The Patriots play in the Class 4A Region 3, two divisions higher than the Knights.

In last year’s matchup, ACA dominated the Knights winning 35-0. This year, the Knights look to compete at a higher level than that of last year.

“Our kids understand the challenges we have ahead,” Tuscaloosa Academy head coach Josh Wright said. “We take the positives from last week and harp on the negatives. Every team is different each year and this team, as well as ACA, is different from last year.”

It will be a challenge for the Knights especially after the Patriots lost a hard-fought game to Demopolis last week, 29-20.

“Our kids are hungry and ready to get out there and play this rivalry game,” ACA head coach Cody Martin said. “I’ve seen a different intensity in practice this week that’ll carry over into this game.”

There’s a ton of respect on both sides for one another especially coach-to-coach.

“I know I can call him and ask a question or anything at any time,” Martin said. “He’s (Wright) a legend of a coach over there and he helps me so much; he’s a mentor for me.”

Both teams return a lot of experience from last year’s teams and are familiar with the stakes of this rivalry game.

Knights quarterback Preston Lancaster is the unquestioned leader of his team and is looking to lead his team to a win this time around.

“This is his third year starting; he’s just a junior but he has 24 games under his belt,” Wright said. “Experience is something you can’t coach, teach or recruit; it’s just something he’s got. He’s got to play lights out this Friday.”

For the Patriots, quarterback Kai Young started off fast with a good game against Demopolis.

“Even when things went sideways, he lead our team,” Martin said. “He rallied our troops and kept us in the game.”

Both teams are lead by their quarterbacks who need to play well to give their team a chance during Friday night’s matchup.

Although there’s friendship and admiration on both sides, that all goes out the window when the ball is kicked off.

Game time is scheduled for Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Academy.