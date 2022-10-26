Tuscaloosa Academy volleyball falls in Elite 8 of AHSAA State Tournament

In its first season as a member of the AHSAA, Tuscaloosa Academy volleyball made a run deep into the state playoffs.

The Knights lost in the Elite 8 round of the Class 2A State Volleyball Finals, falling in straight sets to Pleasant Valley (25-8, 25-14, 25-20).

After dropping the first set, Tuscaloosa Academy jumped out to a quick 7-4 lead in set No. 2. Junior outside hitter Jadyn Jones put away a point at the net, and Pleasant Valley had a serving-fault to add to the Knights fast start.

Pleasant Valley was able to recover and close out the second set on a 21-7 run.

Raiders outside hitter Lily Henry finished the match with 12 kills, three blocks, two service aces and seven digs.

Tuscaloosa Academy finishes its season with a record of 20-10.