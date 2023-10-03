Tuscaloosa Academy student named 2024 National Merit Scholarship semifinalist

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Tony Cortes

Tuscaloosa Academy student Isaiah Poston has been named a semifinalist in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship program and is among four students in the Tuscaloosa area to achieve this distinction.

Poston has demonstrated exceptional dedication to both academics and co-curricular pursuits. He has exhibited strong leadership skills and a passion for technology as captain of Tuscaloosa Academy’s Cybersecurity Team and is actively involved in numerous school organizations, including the Key Club, the Math team, and Scholars Bowl.

He even showcased his problem-solving abilities by participating in the NASA App Development Challenge.

Poston has also received recognition for his outstanding academic achievements, earning the title of an AP scholar with distinction. Additionally, he was honored as a Bronze Award recipient in the National Spanish Exam. He is a member of multiple honor societies, including the National Honor Society, the National Spanish Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and the Computer Science Honor Society.

“The achievement of Isiah Poston as a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist reflects the incredible dedication and hard work that our students demonstrate every day,” said Beckie Share, Tuscaloosa Academy school head. “Isaiah is a shining example of the talent and potential within our school community. We are extremely proud of his accomplishments and the positive impact he continues to make.”