Tuscaloosa Academy makes jump to AHSAA

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Longtime Alabama Independent School Association member Tuscaloosa Academy has officially joined the Alabama High School Athletic Association in Class 2A Region 5.

This is Tuscaloosa Academy head coach Josh Wright’s second season at TA. Wright led the knights to a 7-5 record last year in his first season, but now the Knights are playing in the much more competitive AHSAA.

“We’re excited to build close rivalries, build good relationships in the city, the county, and in the region.” said Tuscaloosa Academy head coach Josh Wright.

TA will play its first AHSAA game against Holy Spirit Catholic on August 19. The match up will also be Holy Spirits’ first varsity game in the AHSAA since 2018.