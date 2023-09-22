Tuscaloosa Academy, Lamar County battle for playoff positioning

Tuscaloosa Academy’s game at Lamar County has playoff implications. Not necessarily whether the team will make the playoffs, but what “position” each will have in the postseason.

Friday’s game marks the midpoint of regular season for both teams. Lamar County and Tuscaloosa Academy are two of three teams that are 2-0 in Class 2A’s Region 5 standings.

“(Region 5) top to bottom, there is not much difference,” said Tuscaloosa Academy coach Josh Wright. “You got Aliceville (and) Sulligent, who’s having a great year. Lamar County is undefeated. Winston County is improved and doing great. It’s going to be a dogfight and a good team may not make the playoffs.”

While the goal is finishing inside the top four of the region standings which qualifies schools for the AHSAA football playoffs, there’s also a positioning element. The top two finishers in the region standings will open the postseason with a home game.

Lamar County coach Robert Bradford is in his seventh season at Lamar County. He’s led the Bulldogs to the postseason five times but the last playoff victory came in 2017, the last time Lamar County hosted a playoff game.

“Moving forward, whether its (Tuscaloosa Academy) or whoever is on the schedule, we’re gong to try to play our brand of football,” Bradford said. “We’re going to try to be physical and we’re going to try to play at a high clip.”

Tuscaloosa Academy and Lamar County have played football just once before. Last season, in its first year competing at the AHSAA level, TA defeated Lamar County 34-7.