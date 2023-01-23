Tuscaloosa Academy graduate signs to play pro football

Trayshon Foster signs with Indoor Football league Frisco Fighters

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Jason Williams

Former Tuscaloosa Academy football player Trayshon Foster signed with the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football league.

For the past three years Foster has been a trainer and mentor to athletes in the Tuscaloosa area.

He serves as the Director of Fitness and Defensive Development at a training facility called “The Lab.”

Just recently The Lab launched a new seven-on-seven team for high

school football players in West Alabama.

They have a 15 and under team and a 17 and under team.

Foster serves as the defensive coordinator for both teams.

While he is very grateful for this new opportunity his athletes that he trains are very excited for him as well.

“Man it means the world because he’s one of the guys that trained me the most,” said Bryson Kimbrough, a quarterback at Hillcrest High School. “So to see him keep going to see him succeed just proves whatever he teaches just keeps working and we gotta keep doing what were taught.”

While out in Texas, Foster plans on staying active in his community.

He is going to try and launch an “Air Lab”.

This place would be an extension of The Lab as they are currently trying to expand their brand nationwide.

“We pride ourselves in making The Lab a nationwide experience for any city for any athlete in any city county around the nation,” Foster said.

After high school Foster spent four years playing for Northern Illinois University.