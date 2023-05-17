Tuscaloosa Academy girls’ golf team won Class 1A/3A championship

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Tuscaloosa Academy won the Class 1A/3A Girls’ Golf Championship.

Anna Christian Beeker led the team with a score of 142 (-2) followed by Saxon Skinner (+6) and Anne Reeves Skinner (+14). TA finished with a team score of 18-over-par. The Knights took first place by a whopping margin of 100 strokes over second place Houston Academy (+118). Lindsey Lane (+127) and Piedmont (+234) round out the Top-4.

It is Tuscaloosa Academy’s first year competing in AHSAA. TA athletics transitioned to the public high school league after 55 years competing as an AISA school. The girls’ golf team wasn’t the only sports team to make a splash in its first year in the new conference. The TA football team won a playoff game. Volleyball reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament. Girls’ basketball competed in a regional tournament, baseball won a playoff series, and boys’ soccer reached the Final Four in Huntsville.