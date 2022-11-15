Tuscaloosa Academy dedicates basketball court to former coach

Tuscaloosa Academy honored legendary basketball coach Scott Brenizer and renamed its basketball gym floor “Brenizer Court”.

The court dedication was held at halftime of Monday’s boys basketball game against West Blocton. The Knights beat the Tigers, 68-34.

In 30 seasons at Tuscaloosa Academy, from 1977 through 2006, Brenizer had a coaching record of 655-97 and helped the Knights to 13 Alabama Independent School (AISA) Championships.

Coach Scott Brenizer passed away earlier this year at the age of 70. His son, Robert accepted the honor on his late father’s behalf. Robert Brenizer attended Tuscaloosa Academy and played basketball on his father’s teams from 1999-2003. He is one of a number of Brenizer’s former players to return for the court dedication, and Robert says his father would have appreciated the turnout more than another other part of the ceremony.

“This is not what would have made him proud,” said Robert Brenizer of the court dedication ceremony. “What would have made him proud is to see all these old guys coming back to honor him and to talk to him. That’s what he would have been proud of. The court dedication, the championships, all that kind of stuff, whatever. ”

During one stretch between 1980-83, Tuscaloosa Academy basketball won 100 consecutive games. The Knights had a 55-game winning streak from 1989-91.