Turning the pro page to the NFL offseason

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Hunter De Siver

After 13 million seconds of weekly football, fans must turn to the next page of this year’s NFL chapter.

During this 157-day journey, the world got to witness upsets, shattered records and a champion being crowned in their home stadium.

A few weeks ago, millions were shocked by the retirement of 44-year-old and greatest football player of all time, Tom Brady. Some other notable players who retired that will very likely be enshrined in Canton are Ben Roethlisberger and Eric Weddle.

Weddle came out of retirement last month after joining the Los Angeles Rams. In that time period, he called the plays on defense, led the team and tackles and won the Super Bowl.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald hinted at some retirement rumors, but it is unknown at the time. Donald is only 30-years-old and is already one of the greatest defensive players to play the game.

The biggest part of the NFL offseason is without a doubt free agency and trades. Over the decades, so many players have switched teams during this period. Tampa Bay signed Tom Brady, Denver signed Peyton Manning and the Raiders signing Jerry Rice are just a few notable examples.

This offseason, all eyes are on Aaron Rodgers. The reigning back-to-back NFL MVP (fourth overall), will likely be leaving the Packers within the next couple of months as he is expected to demand a trade.

Rodgers’ No. 1 receiver Davante Adams will also likely leave the team for free agency. Adams is the Scottie Pippen to Rodgers’ Michael Jordan. They are arguably the best duo in the NFL, and one of the best passer-receiver duos of the decade.

The Super Bowl champions have plenty of players that may not come back to the team next year. Star players Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Rams in the middle of the season. A total of 10 Rams players from PFF’s Top 200 free agent list could look for other options.

Nearly a dozen coaches have already been hired during the offseason and playoffs.

The NFL offseason is already off to an exhilarating start. Trades, signings, firings and retirements are likely being discussed while typing this sentence.

The NFL Draft will initiate 259 new members to the awesome chaos from Apr. 28-30.