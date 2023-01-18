Turning Point gets $100K grant in fight against homelessness

Turning Point of West Alabama has $100,000 more in funding available so it can fight homelessness, thanks to a grant awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey.

Social service agencies around the state got similar grants totaling $2.65 million so they can help combat homelessness. Check out the full list of grant awards right here.

Turning Point provides shelter for adults and children who are escaping abusive situations.

Executive Director Derek Osborn said the agency is in the process of relocating its shelter, so this grant will help put the finishing touches on a new safe space designed for anyone facing a crisis.

“This will allow us to help more people that need our services in emergency situations, and we are very, very excited about that,” said Osborn.

If you or someone you know needs emergency assistance, Turning Point has a 24-hour crisis line available at 205-758-0808.