Tucker Carlson says he’s coming back with show on Twitter

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson says he’ll be resuming a version of his old show on Twitter.

He made the announcement in a three-minute video posted on the social media site, calling Twitter one of the last remaining media platforms that allows free speech.

He offered few details in a monologue that told viewers that “the news you consume is a lie.”

Fox fired Carlson, its most popular prime-time host, on April 24 without offering a public explanation, and its ratings in his old time slot have tumbled.

Neither Carlson’s lawyer nor Fox immediately returned messages for comment.

5/9/2023 4:38:35 PM (GMT -5:00)