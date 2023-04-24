Tucker Carlson out at Fox News, network confirms

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Fox News says it has agreed to part ways with Tucker Carlson, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting.

The network said that the popular and controversial primetime host’s last program aired on Friday.

4/24/2023 10:50:37 AM (GMT -5:00)