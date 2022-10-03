Tua Tagovailoa concussion controversy: UAB physicians weigh in

BIRMINGHAM – On Thursday, former University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the Miami Dolphins-Cincinnati Bengals game on a stretcher after his head was slammed to the turf for the second time in a week.

Four days earlier, Tagovailoa sustained an apparent blow to the head when a Buffalo Bills linebacker shoved him to the ground. Tagovailoa stood up and shook his head, staggered a handful of steps and fell to his knees.

Many fans who watched the game said the injury looked like a concussion, and Tua was taken off the field and to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was discharged the next day with a neck brace.

Sports and Medicine Physicians at UAB Hospital offered some detailed information after the injury and on how to properly detect concussions and the rehabilitation process.

Dr. Sarah Gould and Dr. Asif Irfan led the discussion on sports medicine and the symptoms of different injuries. They also stressed the importance of taking extensive rest and recovery after experiencing concussion-related injuries.

Irfan said there are several things to look for with a potential concussion.

“In terms of red flags, we look for loss of consciousness, confusion and amnesia. Some of the minor signs of headaches,” said Irfan.

The Dolphins and the NFL say the team followed every safety protocol before clearing Tagovailoa to play against the Bengals on Thursday night.

**-**