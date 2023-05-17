Trust in Supreme Court fell to lowest point in 50 years after abortion decision, poll shows

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Confidence in the Supreme Court sank to its lowest point in at least 50 years in 2022, after the Dobbs decision that overturned the right to abortion and which led to state bans and other abortion restrictions.

That’s according to the General Social Survey, a long-running and widely respected survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago that has been measuring confidence in the court since 1973, the same year that Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide.

In the 2022 survey, just 18% of Americans said they have a great deal of confidence in the court, down from 26% in 2021. 36% had hardly any confidence in the court, up from 21%.

