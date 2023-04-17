Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf

NEW YORK (AP) – Republicans upset with Donald Trump’s indictment are escalating their war on the prosecutor who charged him, trying to embarrass him on his home turf.

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a field hearing Monday near the offices of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The committee’s Republican majority is billing it as an examination of the Democrat’s “pro-crime, anti-victim” policies. Democrats say the hearing is a partisan stunt aimed at amplifying conservative anger at Bragg, Manhattan’s first Black district attorney.

The hearing is the latest effort by Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s to use his congressional powers to defend Trump from what he says is a politically motivated prosecution.

Trump is charged in Manhattan with falsifying business records.

