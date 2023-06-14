Trump’s GOP rivals grapple with their response as his legal woes dominate presidential contest

Former President Donald Trump leaves the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump appeared in federal court Tuesday on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Associated Press

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) – Donald Trump’s Republican rivals are facing a high-stakes dilemma as they grapple with the politics of the former president’s federal indictment.

For now, many in the GOP’s 2024 field are struggling to find a clear and consistent strategy as Republican voters, key officials and conservative media leaders rally around Trump.

But some Republican White House hopefuls are demonstrating a newfound willingness to criticize Trump for the allegations laid out in the federal charges.

Still, even the most aggressive are layering their criticism with attacks against the Justice Department for indicting him. At least for now, they’re making a risky bet that the weight of Trump’s extraordinary baggage will itself eventually bring down his reelection bid.

6/14/2023 1:47:24 PM (GMT -5:00)