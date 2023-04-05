Trump’s bravado tested as legal woes overlap with campaign

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Donald Trump has tried to use Tuesday’s history-making appearance as a rallying cry for supporters as he wages a comeback bid for the White House.

But his historic arraignment – the first ever for a former president – highlighted the limitations of Trump’s “all publicity is good publicity” adage.

Trump now faces the unprecedented prospect of mounting another campaign for the White House while simultaneously being on trial for charges stemming from hush money payments to women during his 2016 campaign.

And he remains under investigation in Georgia and Washington, raising the prospect of multiple trials in multiple jurisdictions, all unfolding during the height of the 2024 election.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/5/2023 4:04:43 PM (GMT -5:00)