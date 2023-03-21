Trump waits out grand jury as New York braces for protests

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Former President Donald Trump is in Florida, waiting out the possibility of criminal charges in New York City – as the city braces for disruptions that could follow an indictment.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Republican contenders in the 2024 presidential race are sizing up the impact a prosecution could have on a campaign in which Trump is a leading contender.

The New York grand jury investigating Trump over a hush money payment to a porn star appears poised to complete its work soon – but not as soon as Tuesday, as Trump had predicted.

