Trump to speak at Alabama GOP dinner in August

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Alabama Republican Party’s summer dinner on Aug. 3 as he continues his presidential bid despite facing criminal charges.

Trump will be the keynote speaker for the 2023 ALGOP Summer Dinner in Montgomery, the party announced Wednesday. The event is an annual fundraiser for the state party.

Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to federal charges of mishandling classified documents. In appearances before and after his arrest, he has attempted to cast his indictment as an attempt to damage his chances of returning to the White House.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of Trump’s rivals in the Republican presidential primary contest, spoke at the Alabama Republican Party’s winter fundraiser in March.