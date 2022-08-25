Trump search: Judge given proposed redactions to affidavit

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department has submitted to a judge a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart will decide whether the sealed FBI affidavit, which presumably lays out a detailed factual basis for the search, will become public – and if so, how much is disclosed.

Reinhart had given the department until Thursday at noon to propose to him the redactions to the affidavit it wanted to make before any portion of it was released.

The Justice Department said it wouldn’t comment while the judge considers the matter.

