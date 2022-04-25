Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal

trump twitter

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Former President Donald Trump says he has no intention of rejoining Twitter after Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy the social media giant for roughly $44 billion.

Trump told Fox News that he will instead focus on his own platform, Truth Social, which has been mired in problems since its launch earlier this year.

Trump was barred from major social media platforms following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, with Twitter citing the risk of further incitement.

He had roughly 89 million Twitter followers at the time. Musk has promised a less stringent approach to moderating users’ content.

4/25/2022 4:08:38 PM (GMT -5:00)