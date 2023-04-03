Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe

Former President Donald Trump waves to supporters upon arriving at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump arrived in New York on Monday for his expected booking and arraignment the following day on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Former President Donald Trump has arrived in New York from his home in Florida for his historic booking and arraignment.

As he prepared to head into Manhattan, the nation’s largest city was bolstering security and warning potential agitators that it is “not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

Trump’s journey from his Mar-a-Lago club to the airport in Florida took him past supporters waving banners and cheering the former president as they slammed the case against him – stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign -as politically motivated.

The scene was quite different in New York, where Trump built a national profile in business and entertainment but became deeply unpopular as he moved into politics.

