Trump returns to his civil fraud trial, hears an employee and an appraiser testify against him

Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in New York. Trump is making a rare, voluntary trip to court in New York for the start of a civil trial in a lawsuit that already has resulted in a judge ruling that he committed fraud in his business dealings. (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Former President Donald Trump has returned to the New York civil fraud trial that imperils his real estate empire.

He watched and deplored the case Tuesday as an employee and an outside appraiser testified that his company essentially put a thumb on the scale when sizing up his properties’ value.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit alleges that Trump and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets in financial statements used to make deals and get financing. Trump denies any wrongdoing. He says his assets were actually undervalued.

He also says banks and other recipients were told to check out the numbers themselves.

10/17/2023 4:32:47 PM (GMT -5:00)