Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges; admonished by judge

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Prosecutors say Donald Trump conspired to illegally influence the 2016 election through a series of hush money payments designed to stifle claims that could be harmful to his candidacy.

That’s according to a historic 34-count felony indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Trump, who stone-faced and silent as he entered and exited the Manhattan courtroom, said “not guilty” in a firm voice while facing a judge who warned him to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame or cause civil unrest.

The 16-page indictment, which you can read here, contains new details about a scheme that prosecutors say involved multiple payoffs to two women who said they had extramarital sexual encounters with Trump years earlier.

4/4/2023 3:34:30 PM (GMT -5:00)