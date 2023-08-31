Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, seeks to sever his case from others

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty and sought to sever his case from other defendants accused along with him of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump’s decision Thursday to waive arraignment means he won’t have to show up for the hearing at Fulton County Superior Court judge set for Sept. 6, averting the dramatic arraignments that accompanied Trump’s other criminal cases.

Trump’s attorney also sought to separate his case from others who are seeking a speedy trial. The attorney says giving the Republican former president less than two months to prepare a defense against a 98-page indictment would violate his constitutional rights.

