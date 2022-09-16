Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories

Donald Trump is increasingly embracing and endorsing the QAnon conspiracy theory, even as the number of frightening real-world events linked to the movement rises.

Using his Truth Social platform, Trump this week reposted an image of himself overlaid with the words “the Storm is Coming.”

In QAnon lore, the storm refers to Trump’s final victory, when his opponents supposedly will be tried and possibly executed.

It’s among dozens of recent Q-related posts from the Republican former president, who also ended a rally with a QAnon song.

Experts who study QAnon say Trump may be trying to rally his most stalwart supporters as investigations into his conduct escalate.

