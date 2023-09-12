Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case

In this image released in the final report by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump talks on the phone to Vice President Mike Pence from the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 6, 2021. (House Select Committee via AP)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the federal judge presiding over his election subversion case in Washington to recuse herself.

They say her past public statements about the former president and his connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol call into question whether she can be fair.

The recusal motion Monday from Trump’s lawyers takes aim at U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama.

She has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of Jan. 6 defendants.

9/12/2023 12:47:02 PM (GMT -5:00)