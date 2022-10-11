Trump lawyer who vouched for documents meets with FBI

trump investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) – A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a “diligent search” for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The person says Christina Bobb told federal investigators during Friday’s interview that she had not drafted the letter but that another Trump lawyer who she said actually prepared it had asked her to sign it in her role as a designated custodian for Trump’s records.

NBC News first reported the interview.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/11/2022 1:23:14 PM (GMT -5:00)