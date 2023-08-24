Trump is set to surrender at a Georgia jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – Donald Trump has hired a new lead attorney for his Georgia case as he’s set to surrender on charges he schemed to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

Prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney Steve Sadow says in a Thursday court filing he’ll be lead counsel. Trump’s booking process is expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president.

Trump’s surrender comes the day after a presidential debate featuring his leading rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination, a contest in which he remains the early front-runner despite accelerating legal troubles. Trump’s presence in Georgia is expected to swipe the spotlight anew from his opponents.

8/24/2023 1:06:04 PM (GMT -5:00)