Trump investigation: Could grand juror’s words tank charges?

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. The special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his defeat has finished its work. The judge overseeing the panel issued an order Monday dissolving the special grand jury. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in Georgia are criticizing the Fulton County investigation into potential illegal election meddling after the foreperson of the special grand jury helping the probe went public.

Trump attorneys Drew Findling and Jennifer Little say they kept quiet until now out of respect for the process. But they tell The Associated Press that comments by special grand jury foreperson Emily Kohrs in media interviews seemed to implicate Trump.

And they insist he has broken no laws. However, Kohrs hasn’t publicly named Trump in response to questions about unidentified people the grand jury recommended for possible indictment.

Trump himself has denounced the investigation as a “witch hunt.”

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/23/2023 3:42:39 PM (GMT -6:00)